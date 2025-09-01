Castrol India's Rohit Talwar joins JSW Paints as CMO

Rohit Talwar, who led Castrol as vice president and head of marketing for India and South Asia, has reportedly joined JSW Paints as the chief marketing officer.

In his new role, Talwar will report to Ashish Rai, chief executive officer, Decorative Paints, JSW Paints.

In a note, he had shared, "Castrol is a 125 year old brand and has been in India for more than 115 years. It has been a matter of pride and joy for me to lead marketing for this icon in India to complete my 21 years at the company. It’s been quite a journey — two CMO stints in two countries, countless campaigns, product launches, and the opportunity to create, launch and scale a global brand. Along the way, I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented, passionate, and occasionally stubborn people I’ve ever met — and I mean that in the best possible way."

He added, "To the Board, thank you for trusting me with the most trusted brand in the category — and for letting me learn, adapt, and sometimes improvise along the way."

Talwar was appointed to the role on November 1, 2023, succeeding Jaya Jamrani, who had taken a one-year sabbatical. During his time as Head of Marketing, Talwar was credited with shaping and executing strategies aimed at driving growth and delivering enhanced value to both customers and shareholders.

His association with Castrol India began in 2004 when he joined the company as a Management Trainee. Over the next two decades, Talwar held several key positions including Sales Manager, Bikes Brand Manager, and Cricket Sponsorship Activation Manager. He also served as the Global Brand Manager in the Commercial Vehicles Category, where he played an instrumental role in launching the internationally recognized Castrol VECTON brand.

In 2017, Talwar returned to Castrol India and assumed senior roles such as Head of Brand and Communication, and later Deputy Vice President of Marketing. Since 2019, he has been spearheading marketing efforts for Castrol Vietnam, where he successfully led both B2C and B2B campaigns, driving innovation and business growth across the region.