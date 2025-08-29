RIL AGM 2025: Akash Ambani introduces JioPC, turning TVs into full-feature AI computers

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd (RJIL) Chairman Akash Ambani on Thursday announced the launch of JioPC, a cloud-powered virtual desktop service, and JioFrames, an AI-driven wearable platform, at Reliance Industries' annual general meeting (AGM).
Presenting Jio's latest innovations, Ambani said JioPC would transform any television or screen into a full-featured, AI-ready computer through a simple connection with a keyboard and Jio set-top box.
Also Read: RIL AGM 2025: Akash Ambani unveils ‘Jio Frames’ smart glasses with AI assistant, HD camera
"With JioPC, you get a virtual computer powered from Jio's cloud with no upfront investment. You simply pay for what you use. And because JioPC lives in the cloud, it is always up-to-date, secure, and can be upgraded remotely based on your growing needs," he explained.
Alongside, Ambani introduced JioFrames, an AI-powered wearable ecosystem built for India. Designed with support for multiple Indian languages, the device is integrated with Jio's multilingual AI voice-assistant.
It allows users to capture HD photos, record videos, go live, and instantly store memories on the Jio AI Cloud.
These innovations represent the next leap in how India connects, works, and plays,” Ambani said, while emphasizing Jio’s broader ambitions beyond India. “Our innovative technologies will now be deployed globally, ready to solve global challenges. With strategic partnerships and a clear roadmap, we will take Jio’s services to the rest of the world, creating value for partners and shareholders alike.”
Ambani reiterated Jio's mission to democratize technology access. "Behind every achievement of Jio is a mission - to serve customers from the heart, to connect the unconnected, and to uplift every citizen. As we move forward, Jio remains committed to ensuring that our technology empowers all of you," he said.