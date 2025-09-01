CXO Moves: Exec movements across Amazon, Kia India, Publicis Global Delivery, EaseMyTrip, Diageo India and more

Keep up with all the key people movements in the brand marketing ecosystem in Storyboard18’s CXO Moves. Here’s a round-up of the executives who've moved jobs, got bigger roles, switched industries and more.

Anuradha Aggarwal

Previous: Director, user growth and chief marketing officer, Amazon Pay

Present: Director, Amazon

Amazon has elevated Anuradha Aggarwal to director. She has worked across Hindustan Lever, Vodafone India, Mondelez International, Marico and Star TV Network.

Shakti Upadhyay

Previous: Senior general manager, and head of marketing and public relations, Kia India

Shakti Upadhyay has stepped down from Kia India. He has worked across Enterprise Nexus Communications and Samsung Electronics.

Nishant Pitti

Present: Chairman and managing director, EaseMyTrip

EaseMyTrip, one of India’s online travel-tech platforms, announced that its founder Nishant Pitti has taken on the role of chairman cum managing director, following approval at the company’s board meeting, subject to shareholder’s approval.

In his expanded role as chairman cum managing director, he will continue guiding the company’s long-term vision, with a sharper focus on innovation, expansion, and stakeholder value creation.

Garth Turnbull

Previous: Managing director, Taiwan, Jaguar Land Rover

Present: Managing director, APAC, Jaguar Land Rover

Jaguar Land Rover has elevated Garth Turnbull to managing director. He has worked across Heartland Motors, and Suzuki Australia.

Richard Wormald

Previous: Division president, Australasia, Mastercard

Present: President, APAC, Mastercard

Mastercard has named Richard Wormald as president for the Asia Pacific region. He has worked across Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Accenture, Coles, and Australian Sailing.

Rajiv Anand

Previous: Deputy managing director, Axis Bank

Present: Chief executive officer and Managing director, IndusInd Bank

IndusInd Bank has appointed Rajiv Anand as CEO and MD. He has worked across HSBC Bank, ANZ Grindlays Bank, IDFC Asset Management, and Standard Chartered Bank.

Mayoori Kango

Previous: Industry head for AI, Martech & Media Solutions @MPT, Google

Present: Chief executive officer, Publicis Global Delivery

Publicis Global Delivery has named Mayoori Kango as CEO. She has worked across 360i, Resolution Media, Digitas, Zenith and Performics.

Divyanshu Singh

Previous: Chief operating officer, JSW Sports

Present: Chief executive officer, JSW Sports

JSW Sports has elevated Divyanshu Singh to chief executive officer. He has worked across International Tennis Federation, Tennis Excellence, Cornerstone Sport and Entertainment, and IMG Reliance.

Veena Joji

Previous: Chief human resources officer, Apexon

Present: Chief people officer, South Asia, WPP Media

WPP Media has appointed Veena Joji in a new role. She has worked across Dell, IBM Global Process Services, Thomson Reuters, Epsilon and CPA Global.

Amit Kapur

Previous: Head - UK & Ireland, Tata Consultancy Services

Present: Global chief, AI & Services Transformation Unit, TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has announced the formation of a new AI and Services Transformation unit, appointing Amit Kapur as the Global Chief AI and Services Transformation Officer, effective September 1. Kapur will report to Aarti Subramanian, Executive Director, President, and Chief Operating Officer at TCS.

Kapur joined TCS as a graduate in 1999 and rose through the ranks to become the Head of UK and Ireland after two decades.

Naarayan T V

Previous: CMO, IDFC First Bank

Naarayan T V has stepped down from his position in order to pursue an aviation industry role. He has worked across Kotak Securities, Motilal Oswal Securities, TimesOfMoney, HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank, PayPal and SugarBox.

Aanandita Datta

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Pizza Hut, India, Yum! Brands

Present: Vice president - marketing, and category head, Diageo India

Diageo India has named Aanandita Datta in a new role. She has worked across Whirlpool, GSK Consumer Healthcare, and Unilever.

Himanshu Tandon

Previous: Country head, POCO India

Present: VP - Business, CMF, Nothing

Nothing has appointed Himanshu Tandon in a new role. He has worked across SapientNitro, Wipro, and Xiaomi India.

Amit Agarwal

Previous: EVP - Digital Ads, Viacom18 Media

Present: Chief marketing officer; business head - private label and ZipCare, Croma

Croma has named Amit Agarwal as CMO and business head - private label and ZipCare. He has worked across GSK Consumer Healthcare, Jet Airways, Unilever and Google.

Gourishanker Jha

Previous: EVP and Chief Transformation Officer, Movate

Present: Chief digital and Technology Officer, Agilitas

Agilitas has named Gourishanker Jha as chief digital and technology officer. Jha has worked across Infosys, DXC Technology, Publicis Sapient, and Hexaware Technologies.

Kunal Sharma

Previous: Head of marketing, KRBL

Present: Vice president, KRBL

KRBL has elevated Kunal Sharma to a new role. He has worked across ITC and Dabur India.

Anuja Trivedi

Previous: Chief marketing officer, Shemaroo Entertainment

Present: Chief strategy and marketing officer, Shemaroo Entertainment

Anuja Trivedi’s role has been expanded to chief strategy and marketing officer. She has worked across PwC, Morgan Stanley, McKinsey & Company, and Disney Star.