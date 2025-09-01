Reliance AGM: Network18 eyes 'global mindshare' says Mukesh Ambani

At Reliance Industries’ annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani singled out the media arm of his empire. The Reliance Industries CMD called Moneycontrol “India’s largest platform for business news” and a rare subscription success story in a country where readers have historically balked at paying for journalism.

“Moneycontrol has consolidated its leadership as India's largest platform for business news, financial markets data, and investment analytics. With over one million paid subscribers, Moneycontrol Pro ranks among the top 15 subscription platforms globally, alongside The Wall Street Journal and The New York Times,” Ambani told shareholders.

That places the Reliance-owned site in an exclusive club. Few Indian outlets have managed to scale paid readership, making Moneycontrol’s success notable in a crowded, advertising-driven media market.

Ambani also praised the growth of Firstpost, calling it India’s “digital-first global view of the world.” The outlet recorded more than 400 million video views in May, making it the most-watched Indian English news channel on YouTube worldwide. Firstpost, he added, plans to expand with new bureaus in global capitals in the coming year.

Turning to broadcast, Ambani said CNN-News18 has held its top spot among general news channels in India for three consecutive years, while CNBC-TV18 has dominated business news for over two decades. Its offshoots, CNBC-TV18 Prime and CNBC-TV18 Access, cater directly to corporate leaders and decision-makers.

“Network18 is pioneering disruptive models with a sharp focus on credible journalism, creative content, and innovation,” Ambani said.

Network18 is now looking "beyond India for global mindshare, market share and revenue share, delivering delight across screens and platforms. I am counting on the leadership team at Network18 to carry the flag of Indian journalism around the world,” Ambani said.