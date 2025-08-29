Reliance Retail revenue rises 8% in FY25; Campa Cola gains double-digit market share

ADVERTISEMENT
Reliance Retail’s gross revenue grew 8% to Rs 3,30,943 crore ($38.7 billion), while EBITDA rose 8.6% to Rs 25,094 crore ($2.9 billion) in fiscal year 2025. On the other hand, Reliance Consumer Products Limited (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, reported a turnover of Rs 11,500 crore ($1.4 billion) in the same period.
Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director of Reliance Retail, said the company is targeting over 20% CAGR in retail revenues over the next three years, supported by growth across offline, online, and B2B businesses, including Metro Cash & Carry and JioMart Digital.
During FY25, the company added 2,659 new stores, taking its total store count to 19,340 outlets across 7,000 towns, covering 77 million sq. ft. of retail space. Stores contributed about 70% of overall retail revenues. Ambani said the company plans to expand revenues from stores through high single-digit growth and add 2,000–3,000 outlets annually.
Elaborating the consumer and fashion segments, Ambani said Reliance sold 18 crore litres of milk, 14 crore litres of cold beverages, 11 lakh metric tonnes of staples, and 3.8 lakh metric tonnes of fruits and vegetables through its large-format stores, hyperlocal quick commerce, and subscription services in FY25.
In beverages, Campa Cola now commands a double-digit market share across several states, breaking a three-decade MNC duopoly, she added. Reliance’s daily essentials brand Independence crossed Rs 1,000 crore ($117 million) in revenue and is now present in West Asia, Sri Lanka, and Nepal, with plans to enter 25 more countries over the next year.
In fashion and lifestyle, Reliance’s e-commerce platform Ajio grew seven-fold in the past five years. On its partnership with fast-fashion brand Shein, Ambani said it has brought global fashion to Indian consumers at affordable prices.
Meanwhile, Reliance’s consumer electronics business clocked three times the growth of the overall market, she added.
Highlighting the sector’s potential, Ambani noted that India’s $2 trillion consumer market is expanding at over 8% annually. The country’s middle class, numbering 600 million, is increasingly digitally native and brand-conscious, while the rural market of 900 million consumers accounts for 65% of FMCG growth.