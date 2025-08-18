Qcomm's land grab: Zepto to offer 'land in 10 minutes?'

ADVERTISEMENT
Quick commerce giant Zepto has built its brand on the promise of 10-minute grocery deliveries. Now, in a surprising twist, it seems to be applying the same formula to land plots.
In a festive campaign launched during Jamnashtami, Zepto has partnered with The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) to promote land investments.
The ad film opens with visuals of sprawling land plots before cutting to a Zepto delivery partner carrying a symbolic representation of them.
The film closes with the tagline: "This Janmashtami, reimagine land investments, with India's largest branded land developer, The House of Abhinandan Lodha and Zepto."
While the campaign has generated buzz, it has also left many wondering about the scope of this partnership.
Is Zepto simply acting as a showcase for HoABL projects on its platforms, or will it venture into an aggregator model similar to 99acres and MagicBricks?
This isn’t Zepto’s first unconventional tie-up. In February, the startup partnered with Czech carmaker Škoda India to facilitate test drives for its compact SUV, Kylaq.
That collaboration went viral after many consumers mistakenly assumed Zepto was delivering cars in 10 minutes - prompting co-founder Aadit Palicha to issue a clarification.