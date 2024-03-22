Zomato uses contextual advertising in new IPL campaign; collaborates with multiple celebrities

Cricket is not just a sport but a shared passion and emotion that unites millions across the world. Understanding this deep-rooted emotion, Zomato, India’s food ordering and delivery platform embarks on a journey to bring together cricket enthusiasts across regions through a series of contextual advertising campaigns. Zomato has introduced a campaign this season, leveraging contextualized advertising tailored for JioCinema’s coverage of Tata IPL on CTV. Leveraging JioCinema's contextualization capabilities across languages, Zomato aims to deliver a visually captivating journey for cricket fans nationwide.

Zomato has created over 900 assets spanning platforms like CTV, Print, Outdoor and cricket affinity apps. By bridging the gap between cricket and food enthusiasts, Zomato's campaign creates a symbiotic relationship that is aimed at enhancing the overall experience for fans nationwide.

“We are thrilled with what Zomato has done using our customization capability on the JioCinema app,” said Viacom18 Sports Head of Revenue, Anup Govindan. “Zomato’s campaign on JioCinema’s coverage of Tata IPL 2024 is not only a testimony of unconventional creative communication but also the infinite possibilities on digital, showing just how far, wide, and deep brands can go with our custom feeds, 12 languages, and targeting offerings.”

Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, Head of Marketing, Zomato, said, “This campaign is an extension of our celebrated Cricket World Cup campaign, (i.e. Match Ho To Zomato) which was born out of our love and respect for Team India. Seeing the nation rally behind our team during the Cricket World Cup was heartening, and we aim to recreate that excitement with our Tata IPL 2024 campaign. Celebrating the spirit of cricket and food in India – for Tata IPL 2024, we've created separate contextual advertisements for each playing team to truly address and celebrate India's diverse audiences. Our 10 ad films will run in 7 different languages on JioCinema (CTV).”

In another leg of the campaign, Zomato has collaborated with Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, transforming his cricket bat into a canvas with quirky messages, blending category-themed hooks with the cricketer's personality.