Today in AI | Microsoft asks non-developer employees to code using AI | Spotify rolls out AI prompted playlists

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Basant Panchmi Saraswati Puja 2026: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts for the perfect Puja photo with family

Create perfect photos with the help of Google Gemini AI Nano Banana, bringing the beauty, symbolism and festive spirit of Saraswati Puja and Vasant Panchami to life through vivid, realistic imagery. Here are some of the Google Gemini prompts for you to add to your celebration of the day. Add your own photos with the instruction 'generate the photo with my face as it is with the prompt' at the start of the prompt.

Microsoft asks non-developer employees to code using AI

Microsoft is experimenting internally with the use of artificial intelligence to enable employees beyond its engineering ranks to write code, signalling a shift in how ideas may move from concept to execution inside the company.

Spotify rolls out AI prompted playlists to boost discovery

Spotify has rolled out its Prompted Playlist feature in the United States and Canada, allowing Premium subscribers to generate playlists using conversational prompts that reflect their listening preferences and mood. The company stated that the feature enables users to describe what they want to listen to in natural language, with playlists generated based on their listening history and specific instructions.

Malaysia restores access to Grok after X adds new safety controls

Malaysia has restored access to Grok, the artificial intelligence chatbot integrated into social media platform X, after the company introduced additional safety measures, the country’s communications regulator said on Friday.

First Published on January 23, 2026, 17:55:56 IST