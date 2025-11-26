IFFI, WAVES Film Bazaar and LTIMindtree launch India’s first AI Film Festival

The WAVES Film Bazaar and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), in collaboration with LTIMindtree, unveiled the AI Film Festival and Cinema AI Hackathon at the 56th edition of IFFI in Goa on Wednesday.

The two-day festival will be showcasing 68 films from 18 countries, featuring award-winning packages from five global AI film festivals—Adobe Max and AI Film3 (USA), Burano AI Film Festival (Italy), Metamorph AI Film Awards (UK) and Omni Film Festival (Australia)—along with works from 14 independent filmmakers.

Of these, 27 films were selected for competition and four for non-competitive showcase, curated for artistic merit, innovation and narrative depth. France’s Guillaume Hurbault won the Rs 3 lakh Craft Master Award for Best AI Short Film for Nagori, while Germany’s Mark Wachholz bagged the Rs 2 lakh Craft Vanguard Award for The Cinema That Never Was for pioneering experimental storytelling. The Rs 1 lakh Craft Spectra Award for Best AI Animation/Visual Design went to Kyra by Meta Puppet from the USA.

Jury Special Mentions were presented to The Last Backup Final Part by Sreerithanya M. and Miracle on Kachua Beach by Shivanshu Nirupam.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 10:40 AM