Despite pollution concerns, NCR’s new corridors outpace legacy hubs with 52,000+ luxury launches in 2 years

Average residential prices in Delhi-NCR's emerging corridors now range up to Rs 13,150 per sq. ft

Despite ongoing concerns about air quality and infrastructure limitations, demand for luxury homes in Delhi-NCR remains robust, with buyers increasingly relocating from established inner-city neighborhoods to expanding peripheral corridors. Enhanced connectivity, airport proximity, and contemporary infrastructure—often lacking in older areas—are fueling this transition, developers said.

Since 2023, Delhi-NCR has reported 52,415 residential units, each priced above Rs 1.5 crore, across five rapidly developing corridors: Dwarka Expressway, New Gurgaon, Siddarth Vihar, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Yamuna Expressway, as per Anarock Group.

"This accounts for 40% of all new residential launches in NCR during the period," said Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman at property consultancy firm Anarock Group.

Dwarka Expressway leads with approx. 21,685 luxury units launched since 2023 to 9M 2025, followed closely by New Gurugram with approx. 17,530 units.

The evolution of Gurugram's luxury market is broadening beyond premium areas such as Golf Course Extension, said Mayank Jain, CEO, KREEVA. Dwarka Expressway and New Gurgaon are entering a phase of tangible infrastructure delivery, creating lifestyle-led markets," he added.

Developers say the push to peripheral corridors is structural, not cyclical. "Seamless airport access, expanding social infrastructure, and stronger long-term returns are shifting luxury demand outward," Ashwani Kumar, Pyramid Infratech.

'Price jump as new hubs heat up'

With demand spiking, luxury home prices in emerging corridors have risen sharply. Average residential prices now range from Rs 6,100 per sq. ft. to Rs 13,150 per sq. ft. as of 9M 2025, Anarock data showed.

New Gurugram has seen the highest surge in luxury housing prices, rising 63% from Rs 7,700 to Rs 12,540 per sq ft since 2023. It is followed by Dwarka Expressway, where prices have jumped 58% from Rs 8,300 to Rs 13,150 per sq ft. Siddharth Vihar has recorded a 48% increase, with average prices moving from Rs 5,141 to Rs 7,600 per sq ft, while the Yamuna Expressway has witnessed a 42% rise, climbing from Rs 4,300 to Rs 6,100 per sq ft.

Infrastructure-led corridors like Wave City in Ghaziabad and the Yamuna Expressway are emerging as key premium markets. Ghaziabad’s property prices have surged 139% since 2019, while areas near Noida International Airport are witnessing 158% growth in average apartment prices, according to JLL data.

Launched momentum is accelerating, with 10,242 new units, a 54% YoY rise, recorded in the first in the first nine months of 2025.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 8:56 AM