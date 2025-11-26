Explained: Morality Clauses and the New Fault Lines of India’s Influencer Economy

India’s influencer economy is in overdrive. With creators commanding unprecedented reach and revenue, a new set of fault lines is emerging—where authenticity collides with accountability, and where “being real” online can trigger real-world fallout. As brands increasingly deploy strict morality clauses, the debate is intensifying: are these safeguards meant to protect reputations, or do they quietly police creators and their personalities?

On this week’s Media Dialogues, Storyboard18's Editor, Delshad Irani, unpacks the ethics, contracts and consequences shaping the rapidly evolving creator economy. From algorithm-fuelled outrage to the blurred boundaries between personal and public behaviour, we ask who gets to decide what’s moral in an era defined by virality.

Joining us for the conversation: Advocate Siddharth Chandrashekhar, Rohit Agarwal of Alpha Zegus, and Storyboard18’s Imran Fazal. Together, they explore the fine balance between freedom and responsibility, values and visibility, influence and integrity.

Outrage, Authenticity & Accountability — on Media Dialogues.

WATCH

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 10:26 AM