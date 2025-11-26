Colgate-Palmolive India appoints Priyan Pillay as EVP - Legal

Priyan Pillay has provided legal counsel across diverse jurisdictions, including advising on compliance matters across Africa and globally.

Priyan Pillay has been appointed as Executive Vice President - Legal at Colgate-Palmolive India, effective January 2, 2026. With over 19 years of distinguished experience, Pillay is an expert in corporate and commercial laws, ethics and compliance, and enterprise risk management, particularly within the FMCG sector.

Currently serving as Chief Compliance Counsel at Colgate-Palmolive Company in New York, Pillay has provided legal counsel across diverse jurisdictions, including advising on compliance matters across Africa and globally.

In addition, Jaikishan Shah has been named as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer for Colgate-Palmolive India, effective November 26, 2025. Shah brings more than 14 years of expertise in corporate secretarial and investor relations functions, currently serving as Deputy Company Secretary & Manager – Legal and Compliance Officer at the company.

Shah is a seasoned professional in corporate governance, having successfully managed end-to-end corporate secretarial activities and corporate restructurings. Prior to his role at Colgate-Palmolive, Shah held the position of Deputy Company Secretary at Castrol India Limited and spent 12 years at Pfizer Limited, where he gained valuable experience in corporate compliance, investor relations, and mergers & acquisitions.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 10:49 AM