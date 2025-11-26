Protean’s EVP and chief products & innovation officer Bertram D’Souza resigns

The leadership transition is likely to be closely watched by investors and other stakeholders, given D’Souza’s critical role in the organisation’s innovation strategy.

Bertram D’Souza, Executive Vice President and Chief Products & Innovation Officer at Protean eGov Technologies, has resigned, marking a key change in the company’s senior leadership.

D’Souza, who led the firm’s product innovation charter, will serve a notice period of around three weeks. During this time, the company is expected to facilitate a structured knowledge transfer and ensure continuity across ongoing initiatives.

Protean eGov Technologies has not yet named a successor. The company has also not issued any statement on how the exit may impact its product roadmap or current projects.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 9:30 AM