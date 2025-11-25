Leadership Reshuffle: Centre appoints EDs at Union Bank, BoI, Central Bank and BoM

The government of India on Tuesday announced the appointment of new Executive Directors across four public sector banks — Union Bank of India, Central Bank of India, Bank of India and Bank of Maharashtra.

Bank of India has appointed Pramod Kumar Dwibedi, Chief General Manager at the bank, as its new Executive Director. He assumed charge on November 24, 2025, and will serve until his superannuation on June 30, 2028, or until further orders.

Dwibedi, 57, holds an MA in Economics and an MBA in Finance. He began his career as a Probationary Officer in 1995 and is a Certified Associate of the Indian Institute of Bankers (CAIIB). He also holds certifications in IT and Cybersecurity from IDRBT and in risk management from the Institute of Risk Management, London. During his three-decade banking career, he has worked across major operational and administrative roles in India and overseas, with a strong track record in corporate and MSME lending.

Union Bank of India appointed Amresh Prasad, Chief General Manager at Punjab National Bank, as its Executive Director for a three-year term. Prasad has over 32 years of experience in branch banking, corporate credit, credit monitoring and transaction surveillance at zonal and corporate headquarters. A Chemistry graduate and CAIIB-certified banker, he served most recently at PNB’s corporate office.

Central Bank of India named E. Ratan Kumar, its Chief General Manager, as Executive Director for three years. Kumar holds a B.E. in Computer Science, an M.Tech, and a Master of Financial Management from NMIMS. With around 35 years of experience across banking and IT functions, he joined Central Bank in 1997 and has held regional and zonal leadership roles, including Zonal Manager for Hyderabad and tenure as Chief General Manager until November 24, 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra appointed Prabhat Kiran, Chief General Manager at Canara Bank, as its new Executive Director. With 30 years of experience, Kiran has expertise in SME and corporate lending, risk management and international operations. Before the new assignment, he headed Canara Bank’s Large Corporate Wing. He is a certified credit professional and holds certifications in MSME financing and composite insurance.

