Asian Paints partners with BCCI | Omnicom–IPG merger set to reshape global advertising | Air India settles 95% June crash claims

Asian Paints open to expanding BCCI deal into WPL and IPL: Amit Syngle

Cricket’s cultural and emotional force in India is the core reason Asian Paints has made one of its most ambitious sports marketing moves — a multi-year partnership with the BCCI as the Official Colour Partner for India Cricket. For the company, the association is not just a sponsorship but a storytelling canvas that sits naturally within the brand’s identity.

Amit Syngle, MD and CEO of Asian Paints, describes cricket as “a religion in India” and a platform that is “going to be omnipresent.” For a brand that has spent decades embedding itself inside Indian homes, the ability to ride on a national passion that reaches every household aligns closely with its Har Ghar positioning. “It gives us an opportunity to reach every Indian home, and it fits strongly with our whole positioning,” Syngle says.

Asian Paints' Amit Syngle hits out at competition: ‘We can only set a trend; others will make the case study'

Asian Paints becomes BCCI’s official colour partner, ties up for over 110 India matches

Asian Paints has partnered with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as the Official Colour Partner for India Cricket. The three-year association will cover all Men’s, Women’s, and Domestic series played in India, spanning over 110 matches. This collaboration builds on the shared vision of inspiration and expression that connects colour and cricket uniting fans across India.

Speaking on the partnership, Amit Syngle, Managing Director & CEO, Asian Paints Ltd, said, “Cricket unites a billion hearts, and we are thrilled to partner with the BCCI on a platform that makes that spirit come alive. At Asian Paints, we have always believed in the power of colour to shape how people live, feel, and express themselves and this association strengthens that belief. Our partnership with BCCI marks an exciting new chapter one where we bring the world of colour into the heart of the game India loves most."

The New Madison Avenue: Omnicom–IPG merger to reshape global advertising and why India won’t escape shockwaves

The world’s most closely watched advertising mega-merger has finally entered its endgame. On November 24, 2025, the European Commission gave an unconditional nod to Omnicom’s $13.5-billion acquisition of Interpublic Group (IPG), ending nearly a year of regulatory scrutiny across global markets. With this approval, the last major obstacle, Omnicom is now poised to close the deal within days, forming the largest advertising holding company on the planet.

It marks not just a corporate milestone, but a structural shift that will redefine how marketing is bought, sold, created and measured for years to come. And for markets like India, where both groups have large footprints, the impact will be immediate, and profound.

Air India settles 95% of interim compensation claims for June crash victims

Air India has reimbursed 95% of interim compensation to the families affected by the fatal plane crash in June, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday. He stated that around 70 families have received payments from the AI-171 Memorial and Welfare Trust, set up by the Tata Group.

The airline is paying Rs 25 lakh as interim compensation and Rs 1 crore as full compensation to each affected family.

First Published on Nov 25, 2025 6:23 PM