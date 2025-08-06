Centre pushes for unified media & creative economy growth

ADVERTISEMENT
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) held a high-level Conference with Information & Public Relations (I&PR) Secretaries from States and Union Territories at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi on August 5, 2025. The Conference served as a strategic platform to align public communication efforts across the country and accelerate the implementation of flagship digital initiatives like the Press Sewa Portal and the revamped India Cine Hub.
Discussions also centered on developing India’s creative and live entertainment economy, supporting regional talent, and promoting film infrastructure beyond metro cities.
Union Minister Dr. L. Murugan announced that the India Cine Hub, relaunched on June 28, 2024, is now functioning as a unified, GIS-enabled single-window platform for filmmakers across India. The portal simplifies access to filming permissions, incentive schemes, and location mapping, boosting the "ease of doing business" in the film sector.
Seven States and two UTs have already completed full integration, while 21 more States and six UTs have joined via a Common Application Form. The portal aims to transform India into a globally competitive film production destination, backed by crowdsourced industry data and a differentiated workflow system.
Dr. Murugan also spotlighted the government’s push toward building India’s creative capital, citing grassroots cinema projects that promote access in underserved regions and empower women through mobile and low-cost theatres. He underscored the significance of global showcases like WAVES 2025 and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa, both vital in amplifying India’s cultural diplomacy and supporting emerging talent.
A major highlight was the Indian Institute of Creative Technology (IICT), which aims to skill India’s youth in high-potential sectors like animation, gaming, and music—key to nurturing the next generation of digital creators.
Another top agenda item was the Press Sewa Portal, developed under the new Press and Registration of Periodicals (PRP) Act, 2023. I&B Secretary Sanjay Jaju urged full onboarding from all States and UTs, noting the platform’s role in bringing transparency, efficiency, and digitization to periodical registration and compliance processes.
He also emphasized the growing influence of digital creators and vernacular media, calling for stronger support at the district level and the streamlining of fragmented responsibilities within state media departments.
The conference highlighted the need for greater access to cinema infrastructure in Tier-3 and Tier-4 towns, rural areas, and aspirational districts. The Ministry proposed developing modular and mobile cinema models, identifying low screen density zones through GIS mapping, and repurposing public infrastructure for affordable theatres. Policy recommendations included tax incentives and simplified licensing to attract private investment.
The expansion of India’s live entertainment sector was another area of deliberation. A Radio Conclave, to be held during IFFI in Goa, was also announced as part of ongoing efforts to deepen industry-wide collaboration.