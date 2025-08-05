DoT cuts telecom security testing fees by 95%, eases compliance rules

ADVERTISEMENT
In a major push to improve the ease of doing business and reduce compliance costs for India's telecom and ICT sectors, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has announced a steep reduction - of up to 95% - in security test evaluation fees under the Communication Security Certification Scheme (ComSec). The revised fee structure takes effect from August 1, 2025.
Previously, security test evaluation fees ranged from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3.5 lakh depending on the category of equipment.
Under the new framework, Group A equipment fees from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 10,000, Group B from Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 20,000, Group C from Rs 2,50,000 to Rs 30,000, and Group D from Rs 3,50,000 to Rs 50,000.
This significant reduction will directly benefit domestic manufacturers, especially micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
The DoT has also fully exempted security test evaluation fees for Government R&D institutions such as the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) and Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) until March 31, 2028. The move is part of a broader effort to promote public sector innovation in telecom technology.
Additionally, the department has simplified the compliance process for Highly Specialized Equipment (HSE) and End-of-Sale/End-of-Life telecom products.
Currently, equipment like IP Routers, Wi-Fi CPEs, and 5G Core SMF fall under mandatory security testing, while Optical Line Terminals and Optical Networking Terminals are covered under voluntary certification with fee exemptions applicable until August 31, 2025.
Applicants can make fee payments online via the MTCTE portal (https://mtcte.tec.gov.in). The National Centre for Communication Security (NCCS), operating under the DoT, has been tasked with implementing the security testing and certification process.
The ComSec scheme categorises telecom and ICT products into four groups - A, B, C, and D - based on the complexity and time required for testing. These include products such as routers, mobile core equipment, base stations, satellite communication systems, transport equipment, customer premises equipment, and SIM cards.
First introduced in September 2017 under the Mandatory Testing and Certification of Telecom Equipment (MTCTE) framework and now governed by the Telecommunications (Framework to Notify Standards, Conformity Assessment, and Certification) Rules, 2025, the initiative is designed to enhance India’s competitiveness in telecom manufacturing.