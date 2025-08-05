Goa bets on AI future with mission 2027, council and chatbot rollout

ADVERTISEMENT
Outlining the Government’s strategic vision for artificial intelligence under the Goa AI Mission 2027, Minister for Information Technology, Electronics & Communications, Rohan A. Khaunte shared a roadmap designed to position the state as a frontrunner in AI-led innovation across South Asia.
The Mission, led by Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant, is anchored on four foundational pillars: Skilling, Startups & Companies, Capital and Government Policy & Infrastructure. These pillars aim to nurture an inclusive, innovation-driven AI ecosystem that benefits citizens, academia and industry alike.
At the core of the initiative is the proposed Goa AI Mission Council, which will lead the drafting of a new AI Policy and guide the state’s long-term approach to impactful adoption and leadership in AI. “A Section 8 company has been proposed to give speed and wings to the Mission. This will also give the entire Mission a legal standing,” said Khaunte.
The Minister further stated, “We are in the process of setting up Centres of Excellence (CoEs) and AI Labs in the state. An Advisory Committee under the AI Mission Council will also be constituted to guide implementation and foster collaboration.”
He added that the introduction of the AI-powered chatbot is the first step toward integrating artificial intelligence into governance.