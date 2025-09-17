ChatGPT for teens: OpenAI adds parental controls, distress alerts and age-based filters

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI has unveiled a new version of ChatGPT designed specifically for teenage users, introducing age-based filters, parental controls and safety mechanisms that prioritise well-being over absolute freedom. The company said the move reflects the growing role of AI in young people’s lives, as well as the need to set safeguards against risks such as exposure to harmful content.
Age prediction system
A central feature is an age prediction system that automatically directs under-18s into a stricter version of ChatGPT. This version blocks graphic sexual content and, in rare cases of acute distress, could trigger a law enforcement referral. Where a user’s age is uncertain, the system will err on the side of caution and apply the teen-safe version. Adults who wish to use the unrestricted model will be required to verify their age.
Parental oversight
From the end of this month, parents will be able to link their accounts with teens aged 13 and above and customise how ChatGPT behaves. The controls include:
Setting rules for responses aligned with teen-specific behaviour models.
Disabling features such as memory and chat history.
Receiving alerts if ChatGPT detects signs of distress, with law enforcement notified if parents cannot be reached.
Imposing blackout hours to restrict late-night use.
These sit alongside existing safety tools, such as in-app reminders to take breaks during extended sessions.
Balancing protection and usefulness
OpenAI said the features have been shaped with input from child safety experts, policymakers and advocacy groups to balance utility with protection. “We’ll continue to share progress as we go. In the meantime, we want to thank the partners, advocates, and experts who are sharing feedback and pushing us to improve,” the company noted in its blog post.