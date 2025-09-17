YouTube introduces new tools to strengthen artist-fan connections

ADVERTISEMENT
Lyor Cohen, YouTube’s Global Head of Music, announced at the “Made On YouTube” event a suite of new features designed to strengthen the bond between music artists and their most dedicated fans. The initiative, dubbed the "next chapter" in fostering artist-fan relationships, aims to reward fan loyalty and create more personal connections.
"When we talk about passion, there's no community more powerful than music," Cohen stated. "Artists don’t just share their music; they build worlds. Fans don’t just listen; they belong."
The new tools, which will roll out in phases, include:
New Release Countdowns and Album Pre-Saves
Coming later this year, these features will enable YouTube Music users to pre-save upcoming albums or singles. Fans will be able to see a countdown to the release on the album detail page, artist page, and album shelf, building anticipation and ensuring they don't miss new content.
Exclusive Video Drops for Top Fans
Set to launch early next year, this feature will give artists the ability to share exclusive content directly with their most loyal supporters. This could include personalized "thank you" videos, behind-the-scenes clips, or other just-for-fans content, offering a more intimate connection and rewarding those who have been there "from day one."