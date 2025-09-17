Google launches Windows desktop app with Spotlight-style search and AI mode

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has rolled out a new experimental desktop app for Windows, designed to streamline the way people search and access information across devices and the web.
Announced on Tuesday, the app can be launched instantly using the Alt + Space shortcut, enabling users to search their computer files, installed applications, Google Drive documents, and online content from a single interface, as per a report by TechCrunch.
The tool mirrors the functionality of Apple’s Spotlight search on macOS, offering quick results both locally and online.
The app is being released through Search Labs, Google’s experimental platform that allows users to test early features and provide feedback ahead of wider availability.
Among its key features is Google Lens integration, which allows users to select and search anything on their screen. This can be used to translate images or text instantly, solve maths problems, or identify objects. The app also includes an AI Mode, where users can ask complex or multi-part questions and receive deeper responses.
Search results can be filtered by category, including all results, AI mode, images, shopping, and videos. A dark mode is also available.
For now, the app is only available in English and to users in the United States, with compatibility restricted to Windows 10 and newer PCs.