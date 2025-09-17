Marc Weinstock to step down from Paramount Pictures

ADVERTISEMENT
Marc Weinstock is stepping down from his role as President of Worldwide Marketing and Distribution at Paramount Pictures. His departure comes as Josh Goldstine, the former marketing chief at Warner Bros., is expected to take over the position, according to media reports.
Weinstock joined Paramount in February 2019 and was promoted in 2022 to lead the studio’s global marketing and distribution efforts. During his tenure, he oversaw several successful campaigns, including the breakout horror hit Smile and A Quiet Place: Day One, which recently set a new franchise record.
In a separate move that signals further leadership restructuring, Paramount Skydance has appointed Dane Glasgow as Chief Product Officer, according to Variety. Glasgow, a seasoned technology executive and former Vice President at Meta, will officially assume the role on September 29 and report directly to David Ellison, Chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance.
Glasgow will work closely with Cindy Holland, the former Netflix executive now leading Paramount’s Direct-to-Consumer division. Together, they will focus on aligning the company’s platforms, products, and audience engagement strategies.
At Meta, Glasgow led product teams across Facebook Feed, Stories, Reels, Groups, Marketplace, Gaming, Ads, and more—serving over 3 billion monthly active users globally.
These changes come in the wake of Skydance Media’s acquisition of Paramount Global, marking a new chapter for the studio’s leadership and strategic direction.