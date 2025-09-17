Johnson controls-Hitachi India rebrands as Bosch Home Comfort after acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT
Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited has announced a rebranding, with the company set to change its name to Bosch Home Comfort India Limited. The Board of Directors, at its meeting on August 22, 2025, approved the change, stating that the new identity should highlight the Promoter Group’s brand and its relevant business vertical.
The rebranding follows the company’s transition into a subsidiary of Robert Bosch GmbH after the completion of acquisition transactions between Johnson Controls-Hitachi (a joint venture of Johnson Controls Inc and Hitachi Global Life Solutions) and Bosch on August 1, 2025. The Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, has already cleared the availability of the new name, paving the way for statutory approvals.
The company applied for reservation and availability of the new name with the Central Registration Centre, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and received approval on September 12, 2025. Following statutory approvals, the new name will replace the existing one in the Memorandum of Association and other official documents.
The AC manufacturer reported a 43.7% surge in revenue, rising from Rs 1,918.7 crore to Rs 2,756.5 crore in fiscal year 2024-25, while profit before tax stood at Rs 82.2 crore, a sharp turnaround from the previous year’s loss of Rs 99 crore.
Sanjay Sudhakaran, Managing Director, attributed the strong performance to growing demand for light commercial air conditioners, driven by government investments in healthcare, education, metro and railway infrastructure, as well as private sector spending on real estate, hospitality, and data centers.
He highlighted the rising adoption of VRF (Variable Refrigerant Flow) technology, particularly in premium housing and condominiums, due to its efficiency, flexibility, and space-saving advantages. “Considering this immense growth potential, we have invested significantly in local manufacturing of Hitachi’s latest generation of VRF technology—the air365Max. This product brings world-class efficiency and advanced features to Indian customers,” Sudhakaran said.