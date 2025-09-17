IndiGo appoints Amitabh Kant as Non-Executive Director

ADVERTISEMENT
InterGlobe Aviation Limited (IndiGo airline) has announced the appointment of Amitabh Kant as a Non-Executive, Non-Independent Director on its Board, effective September 15, 2025.
The appointment follows the receipt of the requisite security clearance from the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) on the same date. The Board had earlier approved Kant’s induction as an Additional Director, subject to shareholder approval and MoCA’s clearance.
IndiGo had first announced Kant’s appointment as a Non-Executive Director on July 3, 2025. Just last week, global technology firm HCLTech named him as an Independent Director. Kant, widely regarded as a governance reformer and public policy change agent, most recently served as India’s G20 Sherpa.
After stepping down as G20 Sherpa, he joined Canadian investment firm Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd as a Senior Adviser.
Over the course of his illustrious career, Kant has held several key positions, including CEO of the National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), Director on the Board of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), CEO of the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (DMICDC), and Secretary of Tourism, Government of Kerala. During his tenure in Kerala, he conceptualized the iconic ‘God’s Own Country’ campaign, which revived local culture and cuisine, significantly boosted tourism, and placed Kerala firmly on the global tourism map.
Kant has also been a driving force behind landmark reforms and initiatives such as Startup India, Make in India, Incredible India, Ease of Doing Business reforms, and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes.