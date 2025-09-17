State approves comprehensive policy for hoardings on government land

ADVERTISEMENT
The state government has approved a new comprehensive policy to regulate hoardings on government land, making advertising agencies solely responsible for any accidents or safety-related lapses.
Issued by the Revenue and Forest Department on September 15, the regulation empowers district collectors to identify suitable land parcels, finalize hoarding sites, and conduct the tendering process.
The policy applies to hoardings on government land in urban and semi-urban areas, as well as along state and national highways. According to revenue officials, the inclusion of a liability clause is a key feature, ensuring advertisers bear full responsibility for safety compliance.
Until now, only Mumbai and its suburbs had a structured framework for regulating hoardings, while other districts operated without clear guidelines. Under the new policy, hoardings must not obstruct public utilities, pedestrian pathways, or the visibility of traffic signals.
District collectors will oversee a unified e-tendering process for all relevant government land parcels, including those along highways. The Resident Deputy Collector will act as the nodal officer, supported by a district-level committee responsible for monitoring implementation. This committee will include representatives from the Zilla Parishad, municipal bodies, Public Works Department (PWD), Home Department, and the Directorate General of Information and Public Relations.
The lease period for hoardings has been set at five years, with the possibility of renewal at a 25% higher fee, provided there are no pending legal cases or complaints. Additionally, agencies must allow the government to use the hoarding space free of cost for seven days per quarter.
The policy also mandates a participation fee of ₹5,000 and a one-year security deposit. Unauthorized use of land or failure to remove hoardings after lease expiry will result in forfeiture of the deposit and blacklisting of the agency.
