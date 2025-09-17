84% marketers in India say the demand for content will grow 5X or more by 2027: Adobe

Adobe today released new research highlighting the exponential rise in content demand in India, revealing that 84% of Indian marketers expect content needs to grow more than fivefold by 2027. Additionally, nearly all marketers in India (96%) have seen content demand increase at least 2X over the last two years, with 62% saying it has increased 5x or more.

This rapid acceleration is prompting marketing teams to reimagine how content is created, distributed, and personalized at scale. Customer expectations for personalization are driving content demand. 61% of Indian marketers stated that consumer expectations for personalized experiences is the top factor driving the demand for content. Content shifts to media formats like video and audio (50%) and the increasing need for hybrid customer journeys (48%), such as connected in-store and digital experiences, are also challenging teams to deliver more content, across more formats and channels, more frequently. 69% marketers say their audiences now expect new content weekly or even several times per week, creating further pressure for teams to operate faster and more efficiently than ever before.

Social and short form video content are seeing the fastest growth. With the rise of the creator economy and platform-driven virality, social media and short-form video have emerged as the fastest-growing content formats. 78% of marketers indicated that demand for social content is growing at the fastest pace, followed by short-form video at 63%. While marketers are eager to tap into these formats to drive engagement and loyalty, they face challenges in execution. 61% report struggling to scale personalized content for social commerce, and 57% find it difficult to identify which types of content resonate best across platforms.

“The demand for content in India is growing faster than ever. This research underscores a pivotal shift in how content is created and consumed in India. Marketers are no longer just storytellers—they’re orchestrators of dynamic, personalized experiences across a growing number of channels. At Adobe, we see this as a turning point where creativity, marketing and AI come together. As content demand surges, the key to staying ahead lies in reimagining workflows and embracing technologies like generative AI. It’s not just about scaling content—it’s about scaling impact,” said Anindita Veluri, Director of Marketing, Adobe India.

Teams are evolving workflows to reduce bottlenecks and keep content flowing. While teams understand what content is needed, delivering it at scale is often hindered by operational inefficiencies. Over half of the respondents (52%) in this survey report that creating, reviewing, approving, and activating a single piece of content can involve between 51 to 200 people—and for 23% of marketers, that number exceeds 200. Creating content at this scale results in high outputs. Most marketers (89%) say their organization creates at least 1,000 assets per year, with 31% producing between 1,000 and 10,000 assets annually, and 25% producing between 10,000 and 100,000 assets per year.

Process bottlenecks and time constraints are also slowing Indian marketers down. 41% percent of respondents report challenges due to teams working in separate places, documents, and tools, while 40% say they struggle to find time for content creation and ideation. Additionally, 38% highlight the lack of a centralized platform, with too many point solutions making collaboration inefficient.

To overcome these challenges and scale content efficiently, marketers in India are increasingly turning to generative AI. The research shows that 96% of marketers are already using generative AI across multiple stages of the content lifecycle, and 95% plan to expand their usage over the next year. From accelerating ideation to optimizing content performance and translating assets for diverse audiences, marketers are using generative AI to enhance both quality and efficiency.