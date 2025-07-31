OpenAI hits $12 billion revenue run rate, eyes $30 billion funding round

ADVERTISEMENT
OpenAI, the Microsoft-backed AI pioneer behind ChatGPT, is reportedly raking in $1 billion a month in revenue, doubling its annualized run rate to $12 billion within just the first seven months of 2025, according to The Information.
While revenue momentum signals a booming business across both consumer and enterprise users, now reportedly totaling over 700 million weekly active users, the company is also projecting a sharp rise in its cash burn, now expected to hit $8 billion in 2025, up from earlier estimates by $1 billion.
As per a report by Reuters, the eye-popping numbers come as OpenAI ramps up efforts to secure the second $30 billion tranche of its funding round. According to the report, existing heavyweight backers like Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global are doubling down with hundreds of millions, while SoftBank’s total investment is now said to be $32 billion, dating back to its first entry in late 2024.
Investors are reportedly nearing $7.5 billion in fresh commitments for this latest round.
The sharp contrast between skyrocketing revenue and soaring operational costs underscores the delicate balancing act OpenAI faces, scaling AI infrastructure, product development and global reach, all while managing capital-intensive demands in an increasingly competitive landscape.