Yum! Brands appoints Manish Guptaa as CMO

ADVERTISEMENT
Manish Guptaa, who previously served as Chief Digital and Technology Officer at Yum! Brands, has been appointed as the company's new Chief Marketing Officer.
In his earlier role, Guptaa operated at the intersection of marketing and technology, spearheading a digital-first strategy for the brand. He built a cross-functional team encompassing marketing, data, and technology to drive business decisions through innovation and insights.
Guptaa began his career at Axis Softech before moving to Maruti Suzuki India, where he rose to the role of Assistant Manager – Marketing. He then joined Spice Mobile as Deputy Manager – Marketing and was subsequently promoted to Senior Manager – Marketing. He later moved to Karbonn Mobiles, serving as Senior Manager – Marketing, Digital, Content, and Strategic Tie-ups.
Following this, Guptaa joined Jubilant FoodWorks, where he was eventually promoted to Innovation Lead.
At Yum! Brands, he began his journey as Head – Digital Marketing and Alternate Channels before advancing to lead digital and technology functions globally.