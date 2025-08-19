ChatGPT Go subscription debuts in India as OpenAI’s cheapest plan yet

OpenAI has introduced a new subscription plan, ChatGPT Go, in India. Priced at ₹399 per month, it is the company’s most affordable plan to date and offers significantly higher usage limits compared with the free tier.

The subscription provides ten times more message capacity, ten times more image generations, file upload capabilities, and double the memory available to free users. The launch also coincides with the ability for Indian users to view subscription fees in rupees and make payments directly via UPI.

Nick Turley, Head of ChatGPT, announced the rollout in a post on X, noting that India will be the first market to receive the new plan. OpenAI said it intends to gather feedback from Indian subscribers before expanding ChatGPT Go to other countries.

Pricing across plans Alongside ChatGPT Go, Indian users can now pay for existing subscriptions — ChatGPT Plus and ChatGPT Pro — in local currency. These are priced at ₹1,999 and ₹19,900 per month respectively.

The launch comes as ChatGPT continues to expand its user base. OpenAI recently revealed that the service has surpassed 700 million weekly users, with the majority continuing to use the free version.

What ChatGPT Go offers While OpenAI has not provided precise details of usage allowances for ChatGPT Go, comparisons with the free plan offer some insight. Currently, free-tier users receive ten messages to the GPT-5 standard model every five hours and one daily message to the GPT-5 Thinking model. A tenfold increase would suggest that ChatGPT Go users may be entitled to 100 messages per five hours on the GPT-5 standard model, and ten daily messages on the GPT-5 Thinking model.

However, this assumption remains uncertain. When GPT-5 was first launched, usage limits were capped at 80 messages per three hours for the standard model and 200 messages per week for the Thinking model. It is therefore not yet clear if the new plan aligns with the expected figures.

Limitations on features Unlike the higher-tier Plus, Pro, Team, and Enterprise subscriptions, ChatGPT Go does not appear to offer access to custom personalities. With the release of GPT-5, OpenAI introduced four personalities — Cynic, Robot, Listener, and Nerd — but these remain exclusive to the more premium subscription levels.