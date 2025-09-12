Elon Musk predicts AI could surpass human intelligence by 2030

Elon Musk has made one of his starkest forecasts yet on artificial intelligence, claiming that AI could be more intelligent than any individual human by 2026 and could potentially outthink the combined intelligence of all humankind by 2030.

Speaking on the All-In podcast, the Tesla and SpaceX chief reiterated both his optimism and deep concerns about the pace of AI development. His comments add weight to ongoing debates over how soon so-called “human-level AI” might be achieved, with experts offering widely differing timelines.

Musk’s remarks, however, serve as a reminder of the growing urgency around AI governance. His projection aligns with concerns that society may be underprepared for technologies advancing at breakneck speed.

The entrepreneur’s comments come as policymakers and technologists grapple with how to balance innovation with safeguards. Experts point to several priorities - ethical AI design and transparency, stronger policy and regulatory frameworks for high-risk AI systems, international cooperation to prevent misuse, public awareness of AI’s societal consequences