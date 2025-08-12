Elon Musk accuses Apple of antitrust violations over App Store rankings

ADVERTISEMENT
Elon Musk has announced that his artificial intelligence startup, xAI, will take legal action against Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of breaching antitrust regulations in its management of App Store rankings, as per media reports.
In a post on his social media platform X, Musk alleged that Apple's actions make it "impossible for any AI company besides OpenAI to reach #1 in the App Store," calling it "an unequivocal antitrust violation."
He added that xAI would take "immediate legal action" but did not provide evidence to support the claim.
As of Monday, OpenAI's ChatGPT holds the top spot in the App Store's "Top Free Apps" category for iPhones in the U.S., while xAI's Grok ranks fifth and Google's Gemini chatbot sits at 57th, according to Sensor Tower data. ChatGPT also leads the rankings on the Google Play Store, reports added.
Musk further criticized Apple for excluding X and Grok from its "Must Have" section, questioning whether the company was "playing politics" despite X being the top news app globally.
Apple has a partnership with OpenAI that integrates ChatGPT into iPhones, iPads, and Macs - a deal Musk appears to suggest is influencing app promotion.
The accusations come at a time when Apple faces mounting scrutiny over its control of the App Store. In April, a U.S. judge ruled the company had violated a court order to allow greater competition in its marketplace, referring the matter to federal prosecutors in a case brought by ‘Fortnite’ maker Epic Games.
The same month, the European Union fined Apple €500 million ($587 million) for restricting app developers from steering users toward cheaper alternatives outside the App Store, a breach of the bloc’s Digital Markets Act.