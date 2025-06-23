Facebook to publish all videos as reels in major meta update

In a significant product shift, Meta has announced that all videos posted on Facebook — whether short or long — will now be published in the Reels format. This move signals the end of traditional video uploads on the platform, as Meta pushes ahead with its short-form content strategy.

Until now, Facebook users had the option to post standard videos or create Reels, each offering different tools and layouts. With the latest update, Meta is consolidating both into one unified video format — Reels — in a bid to simplify the user experience and boost engagement.

Interestingly, Meta is also removing the usual restrictions associated with Reels. While the format is known for its short, vertical style, the new system will allow longer and even horizontal videos to be uploaded as Reels, offering creators more flexibility.

The company is also streamlining its privacy and publishing settings. Users will now be able to apply the same audience controls to both Feed posts and Reels, making content management easier and more consistent across the board.

As part of the update, Facebook’s familiar "Video" tab will be rebranded as the "Reels" tab. Despite the name change, Meta says video recommendations will remain personalised based on user preferences and activity.

The rollout includes enhanced editing tools such as music, effects, templates, and filters — aimed at giving creators richer options to elevate their content. However, Meta has confirmed that videos posted in the older formats will remain accessible on users’ profiles and pages.

“Video content you’ve already shared isn’t going anywhere – it will remain on your profile or Page for your audience to enjoy, and creators will be eligible for distribution,” Meta said in an official blog post.