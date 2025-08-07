Reliance Jio bets big on AI and 6G, eyes global tech leadership

ADVERTISEMENT
To tap into the growing demand for artificial intelligence, Reliance Industries' telecom arm Jio is expanding its leadership in 5G technology , fixed broadband and converged network technologies.
Jio Platforms, the holding company of Reliance Jio Infocomm, said its indigenously developed technologies are being deployed at scale domestically and will soon be taken into the international market.
RIL, in its FY25 annual report, mentioned, "Jio's leadership in network, consumer and enterprise technologies will maintain its distinct competitive advantage".
Jio is also working on future communication technologies and is actively engaged in the research and development of 6G.
To bolster its terrestrial technology network, Jio is building a satellite communication platform. The company has partnered with SpaceX to offer Starlink broadband services in India.
Jio posted a 25% rise in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2026, with strong subscriber growth momentum across mobility and homes, increased customer engagement, and growth in the digital services business.
The company's net profit increased to crore in the three months ended June 30 from Rs 5,698 crore in the year-earlier earlier.
Revenue from operations increased by 19% to Rs 35,032 crore in the June quarter, while Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) rose 15% to Rs 208.8 from a year earlier.
Jio has become the world’s largest data network with 488 million users, of which nearly 191 million are on 5G, according to RIL's annual report.