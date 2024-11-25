GenZ hinges on GenAI for decision-making, problem-solving, career growth: upGrad report

ADVERTISEMENT
"GenAI is insane to proofread my scripts, correct them, and help me when I want to do complex things in PowerShell, KSH, Python, SQL, queries, etc. It gives me more time to focus on diagnosing and correcting issues," a GenZ IT manager said.
According to a report by edu-tech platform upGrad, GenZ is demonstrating a strong affinity for GenAI, with 65 percent expressing excitement about its potential in the workplace. Whereas, 77 percent of GenZ professionals view AI as a catalyst for innovation and career development.
A marketing associate said, "Job hunting, instead of customizing my resume for each job, I let the ChatGPT do it for me. Saves a lot of effort and cognitive load".
GenZ's Gen AI use has evolved past shortcuts and quick fixes. They are harnessing its capabilities for decision-making, and problem-solving, proving that AI is more than just an assistant.
HR professionals are grappling with GenAI's workplace impact, especially in compliance training. 48 percent of the organizations have adopted GenAI for regulatory tasks. However, most HR experts remain uneasy about trusting it with high-stakes responsibilities.
Notably, 56 percent of GenZ prefer seeking guidance from GenAI over their managers when faced with a tough task at work.
The report underscored that 72 percent directly apply GenAI outputs in their work, while 56 percent express greater trust in GenAI than their managers during challenges.
A quarter of GenZ prefers to keep their usage private, reflecting cautious optimism, while 50 percent share selectively with peers, mindful of avoiding risks or unintended consequences.
The report collated responses from 3,512 GenZ professionals and 1,128 HR experts.