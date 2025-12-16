IAMAI flags business disruption risks in DoT’s mandatory SIM-binding rules

The Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) has written to the Union Ministry of Communications raising concerns over the Department of Telecommunications’ (DoT) recent SIM-Binding Directions for app-based communication services, warning that the mandate could disrupt businesses without delivering meaningful gains in fraud prevention.

The Directions require mandatory continuous SIM-binding for platforms operated by certain app-based communication services in India, along with compulsory six-hourly logouts for their web and desktop versions.

In its representation, IAMAI said the measures could adversely affect business owners and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that rely heavily on such platforms for day-to-day communication. According to the industry body, mandatory periodic logouts would interrupt ongoing conversations, delay responses, and disrupt routine workflows, particularly for customer-facing businesses.

IAMAI also flagged practical challenges associated with continuous SIM-binding, noting that it could complicate the use of communication applications during international travel, for users with dual SIMs, or those accessing services across multiple devices such as smartphones and laptops.

Questioning the effectiveness of the proposed measures, the association argued that there was limited evidence to suggest that SIM-binding or mandatory logouts would significantly reduce cyber fraud. It pointed out that domestic fraud operations often rely on SIM cards obtained using fake or borrowed identities, which are typically used for short durations and then discarded, making such mandates unlikely to deter organised scam networks.

“Fraud clusters may remain largely unaffected, while legitimate users and businesses bear the compliance and operational burden,” the association said.

In light of these concerns, IAMAI urged the DoT to reconsider the requirement for continuous SIM-binding. It also proposed the creation of a technical working group comprising government representatives, industry stakeholders and technical experts to collaboratively develop industry-wide solutions to address cybercrime more effectively.

IAMAI, a not-for-profit industry body with over 750 members including Indian and multinational companies and start-ups, has been a key stakeholder in India’s digital policy ecosystem. The association advocates progressive and enabling regulatory frameworks aimed at promoting the growth of the internet and the digital economy, while balancing consumer trust and safety.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 4:43 PM