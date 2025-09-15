Is Google Gemini Nano Banana tool safe? AI craze sparks warnings over privacy and security

Google’s Gemini Nano-powered “Nano Banana” AI tool has quickly become one of the internet’s most popular trends, but experts and law enforcement are now warning that its viral appeal comes with privacy and security risks.

Launched last month, the tool allows users to turn ordinary selfies into stylised 3D figurines with glossy features or Bollywood-inspired vintage saree portraits. The “Banana AI Saree” version, particularly popular on Instagram, reimagines users in chiffon drapes, retro cinematic settings and textured backdrops, fuelling a wave of nostalgic creations across social media.

Google has said all images created with Gemini are embedded with SynthID, an invisible digital watermark, along with metadata tags that mark them as AI-generated. The company has framed this as a safeguard for transparency. However, detection tools for SynthID remain unavailable to the public, and experts argue that watermarks alone are not foolproof.

In India, Indian Police Service officer VC Sajjanar issued an advisory on X urging caution: “Be cautious with trending topics on the internet! Falling into the trap of the ‘Nano Banana’ craze can be risky. If you share personal information online, scams are bound to happen. With just one click, the money in your bank accounts can end up in the hands of criminals.”

According to The Times of India, he also warned against fake websites or unofficial apps mimicking Gemini’s platform, stressing that once personal data is leaked, recovering it becomes extremely difficult.

Experts recommend practical measures to reduce risks. These include avoiding the upload of private or sensitive images, stripping metadata such as location tags before sharing, tightening social media privacy settings, and limiting where images are distributed.