Google removes nearly 11,000 YouTube channels tied to Chinese and Russian propaganda Networks

Between April and June, the company took enforcement action against thousands of accounts operating across various Google services, including YouTube, Google Ads, AdSense, Blogger, and Google News.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 3:19 PM
In a related development, Google also took down 20 YouTube channels, four ad accounts, and one blog on Blogger in May, all linked to RT (Russia Today)—a Kremlin-funded media organization.

In a major move against coordinated disinformation campaigns, Google has revealed that it removed nearly 11,000 YouTube channels and associated accounts linked to state-sponsored propaganda efforts originating from countries such as China, Russia, and several others during the second quarter of 2025.

Among the accounts removed, over 7,700 YouTube channels were traced back to China. These channels primarily pushed content in Chinese and English that amplified narratives supportive of the People’s Republic of China, endorsed President Xi Jinping, and commented on U.S. foreign policy and global affairs in a way that aligned with Beijing’s messaging.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 YouTube channels were found to be affiliated with Russian propaganda networks. The content, which appeared in multiple languages, promoted pro-Russian viewpoints, criticized Ukraine, and targeted NATO and Western countries with disinformation.

In a related development, Google also took down 20 YouTube channels, four ad accounts, and one blog on Blogger in May, all linked to RT (Russia Today)—a Kremlin-funded media organization. Notably, YouTube had already begun restricting RT’s reach back in March 2022, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Beyond China and Russia, Google's Q2 Threat Analysis Group (TAG) report disclosed the dismantling of additional coordinated influence operations from countries like Azerbaijan, Iran, Turkey, Israel, Romania, and Ghana. These efforts were largely aimed at discrediting political rivals and manipulating public opinion domestically and regionally.

Between April and June, the company took enforcement action against thousands of accounts operating across various Google services, including YouTube, Google Ads, AdSense, Blogger, and Google News. In several instances, entire websites were removed from Google News and Discover, due to their role in pushing coordinated misinformation campaigns.

These recent actions follow Google’s first-quarter crackdown, in which over 23,000 accounts tied to similar influence operations were taken down. With the latest Q2 efforts, the total number of accounts removed this year has crossed 30,000, reflecting the widening scale and persistence of global disinformation networks.

Meanwhile, Meta has also announced a parallel cleanup. The company disclosed that it had removed 10 million fake accounts, many of which were impersonating popular content creators. This was part of Meta’s broader mission to tackle deceptive activity, reduce spam, and protect the integrity of its platforms.


    First Published on Jul 22, 2025 2:26 PM

