Instagram rolls out auto scroll for reels, here’s what it does

Instagram is testing a new Auto Scroll feature that lets users watch Reels hands-free.

By  Storyboard18Jul 22, 2025 5:08 PM
Instagram is testing a new Auto Scroll feature that lets users watch Reels hands-free. Once enabled, the platform will automatically scroll to the next Reel after the current one ends—perfect for users who enjoy passive browsing or like to multitask.

Currently available for iPhone users in the test phase, Instagram plans to expand the feature to Android devices soon.

How To Use Auto Scroll on Instagram: Open any Reel

Tap the three dots in the bottom-right corner

Select Auto Scroll from the menu

Once activated, the feature provides a continuous, seamless viewing experience without the need to manually swipe.

Instagram Introduces 3:4 Vertical Photo Format In another update, Instagram now supports a 3:4 vertical image format, a step beyond its traditional 1:1 square and 4:5 portrait options. The new format better matches the native dimensions of most smartphone cameras and applies to both single images and carousel posts.

Instagram Head Adam Mosseri confirmed the update via a post on Threads.

More Updates Coming Soon Instagram is actively developing and testing several additional features aimed at enhancing usability, including:

AI-powered editing tools

Smarter search capabilities

Customized feed controls

These updates are part of the platform’s broader strategy to stay ahead in the evolving social media landscape and give users more control over their experience.


First Published on Jul 22, 2025 5:08 PM

