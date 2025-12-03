Today in AI | Anthropic co-founder warns AI could design its own successor | Govt explains how data given to AI apps is protected

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Anthropic co-founder warns AI could design its own successor by 2030

Anthropic co-founder and Chief Scientist Jared Kaplan has warned that humanity may soon face its most consequential decision on artificial intelligence, as advances in the field move towards systems capable of designing their own successors. Speaking to the Guardian, he stated that the period between 2027 and 2030 could mark the moment when AI reaches the point of self-improvement, a shift he believes carries profound risks.

Govt explains how personal images and data given to AI apps are protected

The government today clarified how personal images and data shared with AI applications are protected under current laws, while also outlining steps taken to address deepfakes and other synthetic content online.

ChatGPT still can’t tell the time, and here's what OpenAI says about it

ChatGPT and several other leading AI chatbots may be capable of offering health advice, generating complex analysis and trawling the internet for information, but there is one surprisingly simple question they still cannot answer: What’s the time?

UN report warns AI could deepen inequality between rich and poor without swift action

Artificial intelligence could exacerbate global inequality unless urgent measures are taken to ensure its benefits are shared more widely, the United Nations Development Programme has warned in a new report.

First Published on Dec 3, 2025 5:29 PM