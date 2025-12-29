Suhel Seth flags late-night noise complaint against Shilpa Shetty-backed Bastian in Goa

Marketing and branding professional Suhel Seth has flagged a late-night noise complaint involving Shilpa Shetty-backed restaurant and nightclub Bastian in Goa, alleging that loud music from the venue has caused distress to nearby residents.

In a post shared on social media platform X on Monday, Seth said he had received a message from a “revered soul” who, along with his wife, has reportedly been unable to sleep as the club has been playing loud music until 3 am. According to Seth, other residents in the area are also affected by the noise.

Just got a message from a revered soul: he and his wife have been unable to sleep since this club called Bastian in Goa is playing loud music till 3am. Other residents in the area have been told by the managers that they can’t be touched because they’ve managed everyone. Sad. — SUHEL SETH (@Suhelseth) December 29, 2025

The post further alleged that when residents raised the issue with the club’s management, they were told that no action would be taken as the establishment had “managed everyone.” Seth described the situation as “sad,” suggesting a lack of accountability in addressing residents’ concerns.

The post quickly gained traction online, drawing attention to ongoing tensions between nightlife establishments and residential communities in Goa, particularly in areas that see heavy tourist footfall. The state has repeatedly faced criticism over inconsistent enforcement of noise pollution norms, especially during peak seasons.

Under existing regulations, the use of amplified sound is restricted beyond prescribed hours in residential areas, though complaints from locals often point to challenges in implementation and monitoring.

At the time of publishing, there was no official response from Bastian’s management or local authorities regarding the allegations raised in the post. It is also unclear whether a formal complaint has been lodged with the police or pollution control officials.

The episode adds to a growing number of civic grievances being aired on social media, highlighting how public platforms are increasingly being used to spotlight local governance and quality-of-life issues.

