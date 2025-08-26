Google to require identity verification for all Android app developers starting 2026

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is tightening security across Android app distribution, expanding identity checks for developers beyond its Play Store. The company announced that starting in 2026, developers distributing apps on any certified Android device — including through third-party stores and sideloading will need to verify their identities.
The shift marks a major change for Android’s open ecosystem, where developers have traditionally been able to distribute apps anonymously outside Google Play. Google says the move is aimed at curbing malware, fraud, and data theft by bad actors who hide behind anonymity.
The company cites its own data showing that malware delivered via sideloaded apps is more than 50 times higher than from Google Play, which has required developer verification since 2023.
The rollout will begin gradually. Developers can sign up for early access to the verification system in October 2025. The requirement takes effect for all developers in March 2026, with the first phase targeting Brazil, Indonesia, Singapore, and Thailand by September 2026. A global rollout will follow in 2027.
Under the new rules, developers must provide their legal name, address, email, and phone number. Google acknowledged this could push some independent developers to register as businesses for privacy reasons. To ease the transition, the company will offer separate Android Developer Console accounts for students and hobbyists.
Apple introduced a similar requirement for its EU App Store earlier this year to comply with the Digital Services Act (DSA).
Google says the changes are intended to strengthen trust and security in the Android ecosystem, which has long faced criticism for being more vulnerable to malware compared with rival platforms.