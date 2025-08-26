From Plates to Policy: Pune Restaurant’s Rs 20 food waste charge sparks debate

            
A South Indian restaurant in Pune has gone viral for introducing a Rs 20 charge on customers who waste food, sparking a larger debate on whether monetary penalties can serve as effective behavioural nudges against India’s massive food wastage problem.

The rule, highlighted in the restaurant’s menu, has drawn mixed reactions online. Supporters hailed it as a much-needed push towards responsible dining, with many suggesting the model could scale to weddings, buffets and large events where food waste is notorious.

Critics, however, questioned its fairness, asking if customers should pay for food they didn’t find edible or up to standard.

With India wasting nearly 68 million tonnes of food annually, worth billions, such experiments reflect a growing recognition that awareness alone isn’t enough. Behavioural interventions, whether charges or RSVP-based guest tracking, could be crucial to tackling the crisis.


