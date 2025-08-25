OpenAI’s Pragya Misra: Major hiring drive planned in India

ADVERTISEMENT
American artificial intelligence firm OpenAI is preparing for a significant hiring spree in India, as part of its strategy to deepen engagement and develop solutions tailored to the local market.
At CNN-News18's SheShakti 2025 summit on August 21, as reported by Moneycontrol, Pragya Misra, OpenAI’s public policy and partnerships lead for India—and currently its sole employee in the country—shared that multiple announcements are expected in the coming weeks, with a focus on team expansion and product development.
Misra emphasised that OpenAI’s goal is to design AI features in India for India, with the potential to scale them globally. She cited ChatGPT Go and Study Mode as examples—both of which were India-first innovations later rolled out worldwide.
On August 19, OpenAI launched ChatGPT Go, a new subscription plan priced at ₹399/month, available exclusively for Indian users. Addressing pricing concerns, Misra highlighted the importance of making AI more accessible and affordable for broader adoption.
Misra also shed light on the growing use of OpenAI tools in rural India, particularly by farmers, who are using AI to make informed decisions on crop selection, pest control, fertilizers, and where to sell their produce. She noted that such adoption has led to a 35% increase in farmers’ income.
The multilingual and multimodal capabilities of OpenAI models, Misra said, have also played a key role in lowering barriers for rural women—enabling female farmers, as well as Anganwadi and ASHA workers, to benefit from AI-powered tools.
