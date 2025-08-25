Google AI veteran's warning | OpenAI hires in India | Nykaa launches AI stylist

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Google AI veteran warns students: Don't chase PhDs for the hype

While tech giants like Meta, OpenAI, and Google are showering top AI talent with multimillion-dollar offers, one of the field's pioneers is sounding a note of caution. Jad Tarifi, who founded Google's first generative AI team, is advising young people to "think twice" before pursuing a PhD to ride the AI wave.

Tarifi, who holds a PhD in AI himself, warned that the field is moving so fast that what a student learns in a five-year doctoral program could be obsolete by the time they graduate.

OpenAI makes multiple hires in India

Since artificial intelligence—commonly referred to as AI—started gaining traction across industries, its tools and offerings have become integral to our daily lives. To make AI tools more accessible in India, OpenAI will open an office in New Delhi later this year.

Following this decision, the company appointed Sheeladitya Mohanty as Marketing Lead for India. Mohanty joins from Meta, where he led marketing for Meta AI and the Facebook app in the APAC region.

OpenAI has also posted listings for key roles on its careers page: Account Director (Digital Natives), Account Director (Large Enterprise), and Account Director (Strategics). Based in New Delhi, these positions focus on sales leadership and customer engagement for the company’s products and services.

Nykaa launches AI stylist ‘Muse’, aims for 50% AI code by year-end

Fashion and beauty platform Nykaa is doubling down on artificial intelligence with the launch of Nykaa Muse, an AI-powered personal stylist designed to offer customised recommendations to customers.

At the company’s annual general meeting, Chairperson Falguni Nayar said Nykaa is increasingly integrating AI across operations. “An increasing share of our code is now written by AI,” she noted, setting a target of 50% AI-generated code by the end of the year, ahead of industry benchmarks.

Nayar said Nykaa currently runs more than 40 GenAI initiatives spanning customer experience, product development and operational efficiency. “AI is driving productivity across functions — from service to operations to finance and more,” she added.

Meta reportedly signs $10 billion cloud deal with Google for AI push

Social media giant Meta has reportedly struck a six-year, multibillion-dollar cloud computing deal with archrival Google. According to a Reuters report, the agreement is valued at over $10 billion and will see Meta utilize Google Cloud's servers, storage, and networking services to power its ambitious artificial intelligence initiatives.

The move comes as Meta prepares to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in building out its massive AI data centers. Just last month, the company increased its annual capital expenditures forecast by $2 billion, to a range of $66 billion to $72 billion, signaling the immense scale of its AI ambitions.

This collaboration is the second major cloud deal for Google in recent months, following a similar partnership with OpenAI in June. The flurry of activity highlights the intense competition and immense infrastructure demands of the AI sector, as even major tech players are turning to cloud providers to meet their growing computational needs.

Apple in talks to boost Siri with Google Gemini AI integration by 2026

US tech giant Apple is reportedly in talks to integrate Google’s Gemini to enhance its AI-powered iOS assistant, Siri.

The Siri upgrade, expected to launch in 2026, may feature a customized large language model (LLM) powered by Google’s Gemini chatbot.

According to media reports, Apple has approached Alphabet Inc., Google’s parent company, about developing a tailored model. Google is reportedly testing a version that can operate on Apple’s servers.