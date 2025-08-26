Publicis Global Delivery names Mayoori Kango as CEO

ADVERTISEMENT
Mayoori Kango, former actor and Google's Industry Head for AI, Martech, and Media Solutions, has been appointed CEO of Publicis Global Delivery.
In a note, she shared, “In this role, I’ll be partnering with the PGD global team to shape our global solutions and services across media, tech, and digital — while also stepping up our AI practice. Having seen firsthand how AI is transforming the way we work, create, and connect, I’m especially excited about harnessing its potential to reimagine the future of marketing and media."
She added, “I’ll also be wearing a second hat as CEO for our India Delivery Center, where I’m looking forward to working with our talented teams to push boundaries, innovate, and create meaningful impact for Publicis clients worldwide.”
Kango began her career as an Associate Media Manager at 360i, and then moved to Resolution Media (an Omnicom Media Group company) as Supervisor, Advertising Solutions. Later, Digitas appointed her as Associate Director, Media. She then joined Zenith as Chief Digital Officer, before moving to Performics as Managing Director.
Her journey at Google began as Head of Industry – Agency Partnership.
