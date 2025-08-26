Toyota and fintech firm eye cricket sponsorship as BCCI ends Dream11 deal

ADVERTISEMENT
The Board of Control for Cricket in India is preparing to sever ties with its title sponsor, the fantasy gaming platform Dream11, following the passage of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.
BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed the move, saying the governing body would no longer associate with companies in the online gaming sector. “BCCI and Dream 11 are discontinuing their relationship after the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, was passed. BCCI will ensure not to indulge with any such organisations ahead in future,” Saikia said.
The decision leaves the Indian national cricket team without a lead sponsor just weeks before the Asia Cup, scheduled for Sept. 9 to 28 in the United Arab Emirates. India is set to open its campaign against the host nation on Sept. 10, with a marquee match against Pakistan slated for Sept. 14 in Dubai.
Dream11 signed a three-year sponsorship agreement in July 2023, valued at 358 crore rupees (about $43 million), taking over from Byju’s, the education-technology company that had previously held the spot on the team’s jersey. The gaming platform has also maintained commercial ties with several Indian Premier League franchises, extending its presence in cricket beyond the national team.
According to NDTV, Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation and a financial technology start-up have expressed early interest in replacing Dream11 as title sponsor, though the official bidding process has yet to begin. The BCCI, however, may face the prospect of India entering the Asia Cup without a lead sponsor if a deal cannot be finalized in time.
