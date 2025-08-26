Nykaa reappoints Adwaita Nayar as Executive Director

ADVERTISEMENT
Shareholders of FSN E-Commerce Ventures, the parent company of beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa, have approved the re-appointment of Adwaita Nayar as Executive Director at the company’s 13th Annual General Meeting.
Nayar, who also serves as the CEO of Nykaa Fashion, has played a pivotal role in scaling the vertical since its inception. According to a regulatory filing, Nykaa Fashion closed FY25 with a Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) of ₹3,800 crore, serving 8 million consumers.
She has held the position of Executive Director since July 1, 2021, and is also a co-founder of Nykaa, actively contributing to marketing, operations, and product development.
Nayar holds a Bachelor’s degree in Applied Mathematics from Yale University, where she graduated cum laude, and an MBA with distinction from Harvard Business School. After completing her studies, she re-joined FSN Brands in 2017 as CEO, focusing on building Nykaa’s offline retail presence.
Read More: Nykaa ups marketing spends to Rs 995 crore in FY25; AI, influencers drive 28% customer growth