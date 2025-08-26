            
Prasar Bharati announces results for 90th e-auction for DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots

As per the latest circular, India News (Hindi news channel) acquired the vacant MPEG-2 slot on the DD Free Dish platform for the period from August 29, 2025 to March 31, 2026, on a pro-rata basis.

By  Akanksha NagarAug 26, 2025 8:54 AM
Prasar Bharati has recently revised its e-auction policy for DD Free Dish slots allowing HD channels to participate in the bidding process. But with the latest TRAI tariff regulations, these HD channels too have to convert to FTAs to be on DD Free Dish.

Prasar Bharati has announced the result 90th e-auction for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots on the DD Free Dish platform for the period from August 29, 2025, to March 31, 2026, on a pro-rata basis.

As per the notification, India News ( Hindi News channel) has acquired the vacant slot.

The e-auction process was scheduled for August 22, 2025, and broadcasters were required to submit their applications till August 20, 2025, 3:00 p.m.

According to the notification, the auction was conducted under the E-auction Methodology of DD Free Dish Slots for private TV channels, as specified on the Prasar Bharati website. Only satellite TV channels with valid permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), along with international public broadcasters were permitted by the MIB, will be eligible to participate.

The slots are divided into multiple genre-language buckets, including:

Bucket A+: Hindi/Urdu GEC channels

Bucket A: Hindi/Urdu movie and music channels

Bucket B: Hindi/Urdu sports channels, Bhojpuri channels, and other Hindi/Urdu genres

Bucket C: Hindi/Urdu news and current affairs channels

Bucket D: Devotional/spiritual/Ayush channels, Marathi & Punjabi channels, English news, and certain regional channels

Bucket R: Other regional language channels listed in Schedule 8 of the Constitution (excluding Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi)

The reserve price ranges from ₹9.60 crore for Bucket A+ to ₹1.76 crore for Bucket R.


First Published on Aug 26, 2025 8:54 AM

