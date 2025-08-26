Prasar Bharati announces results for 90th e-auction for DD Free Dish MPEG-2 slots

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati has announced the result 90th e-auction for allotment of vacant MPEG-2 slots on the DD Free Dish platform for the period from August 29, 2025, to March 31, 2026, on a pro-rata basis.
As per the notification, India News ( Hindi News channel) has acquired the vacant slot.
The e-auction process was scheduled for August 22, 2025, and broadcasters were required to submit their applications till August 20, 2025, 3:00 p.m.
According to the notification, the auction was conducted under the E-auction Methodology of DD Free Dish Slots for private TV channels, as specified on the Prasar Bharati website. Only satellite TV channels with valid permission from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), along with international public broadcasters were permitted by the MIB, will be eligible to participate.
The slots are divided into multiple genre-language buckets, including:
Bucket A+: Hindi/Urdu GEC channels
Bucket A: Hindi/Urdu movie and music channels
Bucket B: Hindi/Urdu sports channels, Bhojpuri channels, and other Hindi/Urdu genres
Bucket C: Hindi/Urdu news and current affairs channels
Bucket D: Devotional/spiritual/Ayush channels, Marathi & Punjabi channels, English news, and certain regional channels
Bucket R: Other regional language channels listed in Schedule 8 of the Constitution (excluding Hindi, Urdu, Marathi, Punjabi)
The reserve price ranges from ₹9.60 crore for Bucket A+ to ₹1.76 crore for Bucket R.