Gameskraft bows to new online gaming law, will not challenge in court

The recently enacted Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025 has upended India’s online gaming industry by banning all real-money games, regardless of whether they are based on skill or chance. While many industry players are weighing their legal options, Bengaluru-based gaming firm Gameskraft has made it clear that it will not challenge the legislation.

Harsh Jain, Dream11 Co-founder and CEO on Monday had announced that the company will not challenge the law in court and will pivot towards free-to-play model.

In an official statement, Gameskraft confirmed that it ceased both “Gameplay” and “Add Cash” services on its Rummy platforms as of August 21, 2025, ahead of the Bill’s notification. Withdrawal services, however, continue to remain available, with the company assuring users that all balances are safe. Gameskraft said it is working with financial partners to ensure a smooth and seamless withdrawal process.

“As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law,” a company spokesperson stated.

This clear stance sets Gameskraft apart in an industry where several companies are expected to explore legal remedies against the sweeping prohibition. Instead, Gameskraft emphasized that it is redirecting its focus to the future. The company has already initiated internal discussions to chart its road ahead, guided by its core values of compliance, transparency, and responsible innovation.

“Our cross-functional teams are actively exploring new opportunities and future-ready solutions that align with the evolving legal landscape to unlock the full potential of India’s digital gaming economy,” the spokesperson added.

To ensure stability during this transition, Gameskraft said it is working closely with auditors, banking partners, and legal advisors. The company has cleared all regulatory dues and taken proactive measures to safeguard the interests of employees, partners, vendors, and service providers. Transparent communication, it noted, has been maintained across all stakeholder groups to provide clarity during the ongoing shift.