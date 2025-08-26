Netflix issues strict guidelines for use of generative AI in productions

ADVERTISEMENT
Netflix has introduced a detailed framework to govern the use of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in its productions, signalling a cautious but open embrace of the technology. The move follows the streaming platform’s first confirmed use of generative AI in a television show earlier this year.
In a blog post, Netflix emphasised that generative AI tools—capable of producing video, sound, text and images—can serve as “valuable creative aids” when applied transparently and responsibly. However, the company also acknowledged the sensitivities around their deployment and the rapidly evolving legal environment.
The newly issued guidelines set out conditions for creators wishing to integrate AI into their work. Among the key stipulations are that AI outputs must not replicate or substantially recreate identifiable traits of copyrighted or unowned material, and that the tools used should not store, reuse or train on production inputs or outputs. Netflix further requires that, wherever possible, such tools be deployed in secure enterprise environments to safeguard data.
The rules also clarify that AI-generated content should be considered temporary and excluded from final deliverables. Most notably, creators are prohibited from using AI to replace or generate new talent performances or union-covered work without explicit consent.
Only those who can “confidently” affirm compliance with all conditions may proceed, while those uncertain are required to seek legal approval from Netflix before continuing. Additional restrictions demand written clearance for specific uses, such as employing proprietary data, training AI on other artists’ work, creating main characters or key visual elements through AI, or generating content that references public figures or copyrighted material.
The company also prohibits the use of generative AI to depict real-world events, stressing the importance of maintaining audience trust. “Audiences should be able to trust what they see and hear on screen. GenAI (if used without care) can blur the line between fiction and reality or unintentionally mislead viewers. That’s why we ask you to consider both the intent and the impact of your AI-generated content,” Netflix stated.
With the guidelines, Netflix has positioned itself as both an adopter and regulator of AI in entertainment, aiming to strike a balance between innovation, ethical responsibility and creative integrity.